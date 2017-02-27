Official: Deputies followed procedure when using stun gun on 12-year-old girl at skate rink

Deputies appeared to be following procedure during an incident at a skating rink over the weekend, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Robison.

Video sent to FOX19 by a witness shows officers using a stun gun on a young girl the Skatin' Place on Lina Pl. Saturday night.

Robison said the 12-year-old was asked to leave the establishment several times by the business. Deputies then told her to leave and "using extremely disrespectful language she vehemently refused to comply," reads a press release.

"When the Deputies attempted to escort her from the premises, she struck a Deputy twice in the face, and proceeded to continue to kick both Deputies. She was given several verbal commands to stop resisting which she also ignored," stated the press release.

A stun gun was used on the back of the girl's leg one time, said Robison.

The girl was checked for any injuries and had no marks on her body due to the stun gun, according to Robison.

She was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with two counts of assault on an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

According to the Brian Liette with The Skatin' Place, the girl was asked to follow the rule requiring patrons to wear skates. She was given a time frame in which to put on skates and warned she'd be asked to leave if she did not comply.

The business asked her several times to put on the skates, but she refused. That's when Liette said Hamilton County deputies became involved.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office maintains a special detail security presence there and has for 15 years, according to Liette.

