Erlanger officer goes beyond call of duty to help veteran with dementia

A Northern Kentucky Police officer is going above and beyond to help a Korean War Veteran.

Sergeant Jon Sterling is the public information officer for Erlanger Police. He says he met Norm, who served in the US Navy, four years ago and they "bonded immediately." He now tries to check on him every day.

Sgt. Sterling said Norm's health has taken a turn and he was diagnosed with dementia. The veteran does not have any family and currently lives alone. He takes Norm medicine and brings food to make sure he eats.

Sgt. Sterling was recently named Norm's power of attorney and applied for veteran benefits for him. He found a place for Norm to live, but he's run into a roadblock.

"The good news is that between his Social Security benefits and new veteran benefits he can receive the care he needs," Sgt. Sterling wrote on social media. "The bad news is that it will cost $5,500 to get him in the door."

Sgt. Sterling is determined to get Norm into the facility, and he said Norm is "eager to move in."

Go here if you would like to help.

