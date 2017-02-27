Hamilton County reports spike in overdose deaths

Nine Hamilton County residents died of heroin overdoses last weekend, according to Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco.

The spike in fatal ODs prompted the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition to issue an alert Monday.

At this time last year, 49 overdose deaths had been reported in the county, Sammarco said. So far in 2017, there have been 94 suspected heroin overdose deaths. That’s nearly double from 2016.

Sammarco said two of the weekend overdose victims were a mother and father. The couple left behind three children, she said, and described them as the “unheard victims” of the heroin crisis.

“I think it’s time that we as a community start paying attention to that and the real damage that’s happening to children both physically and psychologically and emotionally,” Sammarco said.

[Heroin laced with elephant sedative found in Hamilton County]

Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan, head of the heroin coalition, also issued a plea to family members of heroin addicts.

“Ensure that they have Narcan. But not just that they have Narcan – make sure that they know how to use it especially under a stressful incident,” Synan said.

"We need to revamp how we look at this issue. It needs to stop being a criminal issue and needs to go to a medical issue,” said Synan.

The drug trade is “constantly progressing,” Synan said, and it’s not yet clear if the fatal doses of heroin contained fentanyl or carfentanil.

Last summer, the coalition warned the public about a new, powerful drug that mixed heroin with carfentanil – a sedative typically used for zoo elephants. Medical experts believe Carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than Fentanyl.

County officials said they plan on asking the state for funding to help treat those with the addiction.

There are treatment options and support for those struggling with heroin addiction. Click here to access local resources.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.