Donations needed to help care for dog that was shot, paralyzed

An animal rescue is asking for donations to help a dog who was shot and is now paralyzed.

Joseph's Legacy is now caring for Maddie, who was shot by a neighbor.

Officials said the dog's owner tried "everything to give her a chance," but "knew her care was more than he could provide and was faced with the most difficult decision, to humanely euthanize her."

The dog was taken to Care Center, but a vet tech reached out to Joseph's Legacy, and they took her in.

Maddie's condition is "guarded" and the rescue organization is unsure whether she will walk again.

They are now working to fit Maddie with some wheels, but need funding to do so.

"It may be trial and error for a few sets if donated but we will make something work for her. We may or may not need to purchase a new set," reads a social media post by Joseph's Legacy.

The rescue is also in need of Clorox wipes, puppy pads and soft dog beds.

You can donate via Paypal: donate@josephslegacyrescue.org. You can also mail a donation to P.O. Box 3 Middletown OH 45042.

Go here to donate online.

