In first year eligible, NKU men's basketball has a chance to dance

The Northern Kentucky University men's basketball program is three wins away from their first NCAA tournament bid.

It is their first year eligible to play in the NCAA tournament since going Division 1 in 2012.

The Norse (21-10, 12-6) secured the fourth seed in the Horizon League Men's Basketball Championship in Detroit after defeating Valparaiso 82-78 Sunday.

"Typically the hottest team wins the tournament, it's not always the best team," leading scorer Drew McDonald said. "So, to have momentum just beating the number one team in the conference going into the tournament, it's a big factor. If we just keep this going, I'd be nervous to play us."

NKU will play fifth seeded Wright State in the quarterfinals on Sunday, March 5.

If NKU can win the conference tournament, they will automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament. The winner of the tournament is designated the Horizon League Tournament Champion and receives the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

"You want to play your best basketball in March, part of that is getting into the tournament playing well," head coach John Brannen said.

Top seeded Oakland University is projected to win the conference tournament and be a 15-seed in Jerry Palm's NCAA tournament mock bracket on CBSSports.com and in Joe Lunardi's bracket on ESPN.com.

As of Monday, none of the national college basketball analysts have NKU receiving an at-large bid if they lose in the Horizon League tournament.

