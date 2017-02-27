Practice court, parking upgrades coming to Tennis Center

A more fan friendly practice court and upgraded parking lots are coming to the Western & Southern Open by this summer’s event.

The event announced Monday $5 million in facility improvements and surrounding parking areas which will be ready by August.

Construction has begun on a 17th court for the facility, an additional practice court for marquee players with fan seating.

The event will also add lights to two additional courts bringing the total of illuminated courts to eight.

To address parking issues brought on by the record rainfall of last year, grading and drainage work is being performed to most of the surface lots surrounding the tennis center.

Driving lanes and walking paths are included to improve both pedestrian and auto access to the site.

The paved parking “Diamond Lot” will be expanded by 245 spots to a total of 445 spots, which are available for purchase on a weekly basis. Diamond Lot spots have personalized identification signs and are the closest paved parking spots to the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

The 2016 Western & Southern Open welcomed 187,106 fans to the Lindner Family Tennis Center, with 11 of the 16 total sessions sold out. Cincinnati is one of only five tennis events in the world, outside of the grand slams, where the top-ranked men and women in the sport play at the same venue in the same week.

All tickets for this year’s event will go on sale Tuesday.

