TMC men and women are DIII Tournament bound

The Thomas More College men’s and women’s basketball teams learned who and where they’ll play their first round games in the Division III NCAA Tournament.

The undefeated women’s team will be hosting the first and second rounds this weekend at the Connor Convocation Center. The second-ranked Saints won their 11th consecutive PAC Tournament championship and will play Eureka College in the first round.

The Thomas More College men’s basketball team will travel to Marietta, Ohio to play Guilford College in the first round of the 2017. The first and second round pod will be played inside the Ban Johnson Arena on the campus of Marietta College.

The Saints earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the PAC Championship Tournament.

“I’ve never been a part of something like this before,” said Thomas More senior Sawyer Pauly. “I just want to enjoy it right now and we’re going to have fun.”

The TMC men’s team won their first PAC Tournament title since 2009.

“At Thomas More, every program is winning and making the tournament every year, and we’re here to put men’s basketball back on the map,” said junior forward Austin Young. “We want to continue that and keep putting numbers up on that banner.”

