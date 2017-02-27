Crisis team at Scott High School after crash injures 4 students

A crisis team is on hand at Scott High School as classes resume Tuesday after four students were hospitalized by a crash Monday.

The two-vehicle accident was reported about 3:30 p.m. near the school in the 5300 block of Pride Parkway, also called Old Taylor Mill Road, said school spokeswoman Jess Dykes.

Pride Parkway was closed in both directions for almost six hours.

Four people were in one car, one was in the other.

FOX19 NOW was told the students that were involved were three seniors and one sophomore.

Two victims were boys and two were girls.

Dykes said three students were transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and one other was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A fifth person was transported to an area hospital.

There was no immediate word on their condition.

Police said one vehicle crossed the center line, causing the accident, but it's not clear which vehicle it was.

"I can confirm that the four students in the accident were from the high school, but there was a bus near by that witnessed the accident," Dykes said Monday.

"Tomorrow is going to be pretty emotional as the students are trying to process the information, as the staff is, as well with crisis team live to help anyone that needs any type of help."

