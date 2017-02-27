NKU sweeps weekly Horizon awards

NKU’s Drew McDonald is the Horizon player of the week and teammate Carson Williams earned the co-freshman of the week just days before the start of the conference tournament.

Williams and McDonald led NKU to three straight wins last week, which included victories over three of the top-six League teams. The Norse defeated Wright State on Tuesday, UIC on Friday, and earned an 82-78 win over league-leading Valparaiso on Sunday.

The duo helped Northern Kentucky eclipse the 20-win plateau and finish tied for third in the Horizon League standings. NKU earned the four seed in the upcoming Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championship by virtue of the tie-breaker.

The honor is the third of the season for McDonald, while Williams earned Freshman of the Week recognition for the fourth time – the most of any Horizon League freshman.

The Northern Kentucky men’s basketball team will play Wright State Sunday at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

