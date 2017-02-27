UC drops to 18th in new AP poll

The UC basketball team d ropped to 18th in the newest AP poll, following a loss to Central Florida.

The Bearcats, who entered the week at 15th in the poll, are now in second place in the American Conference standings behind 14th ranked SMU.

UK rose two spots to 9th after knocking off Florida.

Here are teams of regional interest in the rankings:

8. Louisville

9. UK

18. UC

Receiving votes: Dayton

