Cov Cath coaches win state honors

Two Covington Catholic coaches have been named coach of the year in their respective sports.

Eddie Eviston is the 5A State Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. Eviston led the Colonels to a 9-4 record in the 2016 season.

Jeremy Robertson has been named the Soccer Coach of the Year by the KHSAA. He led the Colonels to a state runner-up finish after winning the state championship in 2015.

Robertson is also one of eight finalists for the National Coach of the Year Award.

