Ceiling collapse closes school in northern Kentucky

A school in Covington will be closed Tuesday as workers survey the damage following a ceiling collapse Monday.

Two students were injured when a section of ceiling plaster fell inside St. Augustine School, according to the Diocese of Covington. The students were treated by paramedics and released. It happened around 2:10 p.m.

On Tuesday, professional building contractors will survey the damage and make certain that no other issues are evident in the building, school officials said.

St. Augustine School will reopen Wednesday.

