Cincinnati Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a homicide in East Westwood that happened in January.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Monday and charged with murder.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Weron Lane on Jan. 28.

Police identified the victim as Corrye Barwick, Jr., 20.

