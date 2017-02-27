Dog shot in back and partially paralyzed taken in by local rescue

A dog that was shot in the back and near death is now partially paralyzed and in the care of a local rescue group.

Joseph's Legacy Rescue based in Middletown stepped in to help treat "Maddie," the 8-year-old boxer mix.

Through the rescue, Maddie is currently being fostered by a family in Dayton. Her former owner told medical staff that a neighbor shot her in the back.

"They said it was justified because she tried to attack their dog," Krista Snyder, Foster Coordinator with Joseph's Legacy, said. "There were not witnesses present."

"Nobody really knows what transpired," Heather Harphant, who is currently fostering Maddie, said.

Without any witnesses or more information, rescuers said that there won't be any charges.



"It's frustrating because you don't want someone to just be able to shoot a dog and walk away from it with no fines, no jail time, no nothing," Snyder said.

The focus now is solely on Maddie. The dog cannot use her back legs or move her tail since her back end is paralyzed.



Veterinary staff have said that there is a 50-50 chance that she will only temporarily remain paralyzed.

"The bullet is still in there, but there's no entryway where it caused permanent damage that they can see," Harphant said.

Her foster family said that despite her condition, Maddie's spirits are high.



"She seems to be very optimistic from when we got her to now," Harphant said. "She's changed. Her ears are up. She smiles, maybe."



The next step is finding her a set of wheels, often called a "dog wheelchair," that fits.

With that, she will learn to get around on her own.



Harphant said that they have some options and are seeing if any of them work out.

Joseph's Legacy volunteers said they are glad Maddie has already fought so hard to survive.



"I feel like in my heart we need to give her a chance," Harphant said. "She wouldn't have had one had our rescue not stepped up."



"There's nothing that we can do with the person who shot her, so we just have to make sure that we take care of her and that she's okay," Snyder said.

Volunteers said that they are taking monetary donations to put towards Maddie's care. They also have a "wish list" of items they are looking for to help properly care for Maddie.

If you would like to make a monetary donation:

•Mail: PO Box 3 Middletown OH 45042

•PayPal: donate@josephslegacyrescue.org

•Credit Card: http://www.josephslegacyrescue.org/donations.html

If you would like to donate an item or learn more about Maddie, visit the Joseph's Legacy website or Facebook page for more information.

