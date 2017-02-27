Gallatin Co. bus driver charged with assaulting student

A Gallatin County bus driver has been charged after assaulting a student, according to police.

Court records show that in January, Russell Covey, "assaulted a juvenile passenger on his school bus."

Covey was fired on Jan. 26, according to school officials, because what he's accused of doing violated board policy.

"Parents put a lot of trust in school bus drivers. They're transporting your children twice a day," parent Hannah Rapier said.

A criminal complaint filed in Gallatin County District Court shows a charge of fourth degree assault. Police said there was no injury to the victim.

"You expect your kid to be taken care of and everybody should have their best interest at heart then for that to happen is definitely a little crazy," Rapier said.

In a statement sent to FOX19 NOW by Gallatin County Schools superintendent Travis Huber, he called the incident unfortunate, and outside of employee expectations.

"Mr. Covey was an employee of the district for several years with no complaints or issues with the service he provided to the students on his route. The incident that occurred was unfortunate and not in keeping with board policy or our employee expectations. The Gallatin County School system places the safety and security of its students as our number one priority. These types of incidents tend to take the focus away from the great things happening in a school district and create a divide between the community and the schools. The Gallatin County School system is committed to healing that divide and work diligently to honor the trust parents place in us when they put their sons and daughters into our care each day."

"The circumstances should not matter. You should never, never put your hands on a child especially when the child's not yours," Rapier said.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Covey for comment. He said he must first consult with his attorney.

