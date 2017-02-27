Residents taking action to fight drug epidemic

Over the weekend, there was a spike of 911 calls for drug overdoses. Since Friday there have been nine suspected overdose deaths. The community is getting involved to fight back.

Monday night dozens of residents impacted the most by the heroin crisis got an up close look at what an overdose looks like and what is takes to revive those on the brink of death.

The Talbert House held an Opioid Prevention training at the Oakley Community Center. To teach those in the community how to spot signs of an overdose, how to respond and how to use Narcan.

[Hamilton County leaders address spike in overdose deaths]

The lesson was all too real for David Hollingsworth. He lost his employee and friend Topher to a drug overdose.

"He was my employee for four years and was struggling with addiction and we finally found him on the his bathroom floor about 3 weeks ago," said Hollingsworth.

Instead of continuing to watch more drug overdoses plague the city, he and others are learning how to use Narcan to fight back.

"I've seen overdoses in the alley and didn't know what to do, so now I wanted this training to know what to do."



With 847 emergency department visits from overdoses in the past four months, Brian Doering a medic with the Cincinnati Fire Department says this type of training on how to use Narcan is critical for the community.

"You don't need a degree you don't need to go through a ton of training or a year of school or a physician to be able to help somebody. If one of these scenarios were to happen and the fire department is a longer drive. Then you can give it right away and actually make a difference for that person," said Doering.

While loved ones weren't able to save Topher, Hollingsworth and dozens of in the community are now equipped to jump to the rescue the next time they see someone overdosing.

"It's not going to go away. It's a devastating issue. People need to be compassionate for that reason to try to help them instead of looking at them like there less human than us because there sin is out there and our sin is hidden," said Hollingsworth.

The Opioid Prevention training lasted about an hour and a half. Those in the session were able to take home a nasal Narcan spray.

The Talbert House plans to have more of the events to help save more lives. The next session is planned for March 7 at the Over the Rhine Recreation Center. It will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.