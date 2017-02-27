Severe storms possible Tuesday night, early Wednesday

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Scattered showers will soak the morning commute Tuesday and linger into the afternoon ahead of the threat for severe storms tonight and early Wednesday.

A pre-frontal line of thunderstorms is expected to begin to move into southeastern Indiana about 10 p.m.

This line is the one we’re most concerned about producing severe weather.

Heavy rain and lightning will be common our entire viewing area.

While it will not be widespread, isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail will be possible.

A weak, brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

This line should exit our eastern counties around 3 a.m.

Temperatures overnight will remain warm and in the low 60s.



After a lull in activity, another line of showers and thunderstorms along the actual cold front is expected to move in from the west about 8 a.m Wednesday.

The storms in this line probably won’t be as intense as the first round, but a few damaging straight-line wind gusts are possible.

This second line may not exit our eastern counties until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Even if this line does not produce severe weather, heavy rain will likely slow travel.

Temperatures will remain in the low 60s most of the day. The high should reach 65 degrees.

While this will be far from a severe weather outbreak, you’ll want to monitor the weather closely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

