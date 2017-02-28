Butler County Donut Trail growing in popularity - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Butler County Donut Trail growing in popularity

By Jordan Vilines, Reporter
Photo: Butler County Visitors Bureau Photo: Butler County Visitors Bureau
HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

The Butler County Donut Trail is ideal for foodies, road-trippers and anyone up for a tasty adventure.

The trail opened for travel in early 2016, offering a self-guided trail to 9 donut shops.

The venture also highlights small, family-run businesses and invites visitors to explore Butler County through donuts.

With over 227 years of donut expertise, Butler County's donut shops know their trade.

These shop line their bakery cases each morning with warn and fresh treats ready to be devoured.

From time-honored recipes that have been passed down for generations to the unique flavor that was envisioned by a baker while you were sleeping, you’ll find it there.

Travel the self-guided trail, find the donut shops and devour some seriously good donuts.

Once you’ve conquered the trail, you will earn the Official Butler County Donut Trail t-shirt and bragging rights.

