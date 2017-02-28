Mayoral candidates on same stage Tuesday

Cincinnati Councilwoman Yvette Simpson, Mayor John Cranley and former University of Cincinnati Board Chairman Rob Richardson Jr. (FOX19 NOW)

The three candidates for Cincinnati mayor in the upcoming May primary will meet on the campaign trail for the first time Tuesday night.

Mayor John Cranley, City Council Member Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees Chairman Rob Richardson Jr. are scheduled to participate in the AFL-CIO Labor Council's mayoral forum.

The event is open to union members and working families from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at South Avondale Elementary School, 636 Prospect Place.

Candidates are expected to talk about jobs, the economy and education.

It could be voters' first opportunity to hear how Simpson and Richardson plan to bring more jobs to the Queen City.

More debates are scheduled this spring ahead of the May 2 primary, including one sponsored by FOX19 NOW and The Cincinnati Enquirer at noon on April 27.

