Crashes snarl EB I-275, NB I-471 in NKY

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
BOONE CO., KY (FOX19) -

Crashes are slowing the morning commute on two highways in Northern Kentucky Tuesday morning.

Both lanes were blocked for about an hour on eastbound Interstate 275 past U.S. 50, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The interstate reopened around 8:15 a.m., but delays remained near the Carroll Cropper Bridge.

No immediate injuries were reported, according to dispatchers.

On northbound Interstate 471, a crash is slowing traffic headed into downtown Cincinnati.

