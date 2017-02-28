Crashes snarl EB I-275, NB I-471 in NKY

Crashes are slowing the morning commute on two highways in Northern Kentucky Tuesday morning.

Both lanes were blocked for about an hour on eastbound Interstate 275 past U.S. 50, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The interstate reopened around 8:15 a.m., but delays remained near the Carroll Cropper Bridge.

No immediate injuries were reported, according to dispatchers.

On northbound Interstate 471, a crash is slowing traffic headed into downtown Cincinnati.

Morning commute is hitting the skids.@CincyTraffic19 has live look at backups, crashes EB I-275 past U.S. 50 and NB I-471 in NKY. pic.twitter.com/znkkNdvsd7 — FOX19 (@FOX19) February 28, 2017

