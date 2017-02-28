Minor injury in Union school bus crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Minor injury in Union school bus crash

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
UNION, KY (FOX19) -

A school bus was forced off a Boone County road in a crash early Tuesday, resulting in a minor injury on the bus, Boone County dispatcher said.

It was not immediately clear if the bus driver or a student was hurt, he said.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Frogtown Road at Dixie Highway.

