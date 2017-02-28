'Spikes on Ice' fundraiser for K9 vests at Saturday's Cyclones game

Cincinnati Police Officer Tim Pappas and K9 Jaeger are participating in Spikes on Ice at the Saturday's Cyclones game. (Provided by Tim Pappas)

Amberley Village Officer Andrea Alt and K9 Creed; the founder of Spike's K9 Fund, Jimmy Hatch, and Cincinnati Police Officer John Neal with K9 Jones. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

Jimmy Hatch, founder of Spike's K-9 Fund and Cincinnati Police Officer John Neal with his K-9, Jones, on FOX19 NOW Morning News Thursday.

Saturday's Cyclones game features a fundraiser for Spike's K-9 Fund, a national organization protecting police and military dogs by raising money for ballistic vests.

Cincinnati Cyclones Pups & Pucks Night and Wiener Dog Races start at 6:30 p.m. at U.S Bank Arena, 100 Broadway St.

For tickets, go to: https://groupmatics.events/ and use access code "SpikeOhio." $5 from each ticket sold goes to Spikes K9 Fund.

You can bring your dog to the game, just be sure to leash him or her.

K-9s from police departments in Cincinnati, Amelia and Ludlow and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will take the ice. They will be wearing their K-9 "Storm Vests" donated by Spike's K9 Fund.

Cincinnati Police SWAT K-9 Jones will "Drop the Puck" with his handler, Officer John Neal.

Jones was the first K-9 in the state to receive a vest from Spike's K-9 Fund.

Today, more than 60 K-9s from Tri-State law enforcement agencies wear vests paid for by the non-profit's generous donors, said Jimmy Hatch, founder of Spike's K9 Fund.

He was inspired to help after spending nearly 26 years in the U.S. Navy, most of which he was a SEAL, before retiring. He was a military K-9 handler and Special Warfare Operator with four Bronze Stars and one Purple Heart.

But Hatch was wounded on a 2009 mission to rescue Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in Afghanistan.

A military dog also was killed, giving the SEALs time they needed to locate the enemy.

Hatch says the experience helped inspire him to launch the non-profit to try to keep police dogs safe as they protect and serve our communities.

He also knows the heartbreak of losing a dog in the line of duty.

His charity is named after the first dog he guided into combat.

A deep, personal appreciation and respect for law enforcement is another motivator.

Once Hatch left the military, he felt adrift and struggled to cope with the effects of being wounded.

"I was suicidal, he said.

"My wife called the police and they came and calmed me down and let my people come and take me to the hospital and get me the help I needed," he said.

"I was grateful, so I wanted to help them out."

