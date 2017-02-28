Ohio State student dies after falling from campus garage

A man who was shot in a Greenhills townhome overnight is expected to recover, police said.Full Story >
A mother of an elementary student is charged with aggravated robbery and theft after a Mount Adams bank robbery last month.Full Story >
Shots were fired at a building in Avondale between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, just two blocks away from Children's Hospital. Police say rounds hit 3440 Burnet Avenue, an office building where multiple businesses including Children's Hospital rents space.Full Story >
Media access to the Ray Tensing murder retrial is the focus of a hearing Thursday.Full Story >
