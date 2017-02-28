'Smart Leggings' claim to save time

You can now have the perfect pair of jeans without trying them on.

A new company called ‘Like a Glove’ is helping women find their perfect size by buying a pair of their so-called smart leggings.

The company claims they will measure your exact size and put the data in a smart phone app, it then sends recommendations of which size and style will look best on you depending on your body’s shape.

The smart leggings are available online right now for $80. Would you try them?

