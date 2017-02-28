DHL looking to fill 900 new jobs at CVG hub

DHL Express is looking to fill hundreds of new jobs at its Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Hub.

A job fair will be held on Saturday, March 4 at the CVG Centre.

The international express services provider is recruiting approximately 900 people, following the company's latest $108 million expansion of its Americas Hub at CVG.

New hires should be ready to begin work as soon as pre-employment processing is complete and no later than May 1.

The new jobs are a mix of full- and part-time positions. DHL offers health benefits and tuition reimbursement.

The job fair goes from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the CVG Centre on Comair Blvd. Bring two forms of government-issued ID.

Applicants must be able to pass a background check and a pre-employment drug test.

