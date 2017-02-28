Study: Cincinnati is one of America's least hardest-working cities

Working hard... or hardly working?

Apparently, Cincinnatians are the latter.

A new study by Wallethub ranked 2017's hardest working cities in America.

Analysts compared six key metrics, including labor-force participation rate, average weekly work hours and share of workers with multiple jobs.

The Queen City was ranked 101... out of 116.

Indianapolis came in 58th. Louisville, KY was ranked 69th.

2017's Hardest-Working Cities :

1. Anchorage, Alaska

2. Plano, TX

3. Cheyenne, WY

4. Virginia Beach, VA

5. Irving, TX

2017's Least Hardest-Working Cities :

112. Buffalo, NY

113. Providence, RI

114. San Bernardino, CA

115. Detroit, MI

116. Burlington, VT

To see the full results go here.

