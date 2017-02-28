12-year-old accused of assaulting deputies released from juvenile detention

A 12-year-old girl charged with assaulting two police officers has been released to her parents following a court hearing on Tuesday.

The child is accused of punching and kicking Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies at the Skatin' Place on Saturday night.

Officials said the deputies were trying to escort her from the building after she refused to leave. Skating rink employees and police reportedly gave her numerous verbal commands, but she did not comply.

Video sent to FOX19 by a witness shows officers using a stun gun on the girl.

The 12-year-old is charged with two counts of assault on an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The child is now in the care of her parents, according to Hamilton County Juvenile Court officials.

She will be back in court on March 28.

