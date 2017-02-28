Saving a Hero's Place: Memorial Chair for fallen officer

Police Chaplain John Keuffer and Mark Wooten of Citizens on Patrol, drove to Texas and back to pick up Officer Sonny Kim's Memorial Chair. Photo: Provided by Cincinnati Police Department Facebook page)

Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim will always have a place at District 2 headquarters.

A memorial chair in his honor was dedicated in the roll call room Friday.

The seat is roped off with the inscription: "Father, Husband, Friend, Partner, Warrior, Hero."

"What came to my heart today was I needed to say that this should not be a memorial or a marker the dead," Police Chaplain John Keuffer said during the dedication ceremony.

"This is about healing, a reminder everyday to live life."

Officer Kim, 48, responded to a report of a belligerent man with a gun in Madisonvile the morning of June 19, 2015.

The father of three sons wasn't supposed to be on duty that day, but he took an overtime shift as the city tried to quell a spike in shootings.

Minutes later, the 27-year police veteran was gunned down in what Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has called an evil ambush.

Keuffer and Mark Wooten, a volunteer with Citizens on Patrol, presented the chair at District 2 headquarters after driving the more than 2,500-mile round trip to San Antonio, Texas, to pick it up.

Along the way, they stopped at police departments and handed out Cincinnati police mementos and copies of the book "Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement."

