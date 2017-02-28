NKY police looking for theft victims after stolen items are recovered

Police in Northern Kentucky are working to reunite theft victims with their stolen items.

Ft. Mitchell Police were called to investigate a home burglary on Feb. 24. Two men were found by officers hiding near the woods and taken into custody.

Ft. Wright Police said an investigation revealed that the men had taken items from vehicles overnight, according to a post on social media.

Officers recovered a lot of gift cards from the suspects, including ones from Shell, Dairy Queen, Starbucks, Target and Subway.

The pair is also accused of pawning stolen jewelry in Covington.

If you have been the victim of a vehicle break-in in the past month, contact Ft. Wright or Ft. Mitchell Police.

