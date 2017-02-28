Where do the healthiest pets live? Not the Tri-State

A new study found that when it comes to the best states for pet health, the Tri-State may be seriously lacking.

Care.com data analysts looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia, to find out which pet owners are best at keeping their furry friends happy and healthy.

Analysts looked at four factors: the prevalence of animal illnesses, access to veterinary care, (un)healthy environment and non-veterinary pet-related expenses. They used data from the Census Bureau, Banfield State of Pet Health Report, United States Geological Survey and Shelter Animals Count.

Ohio ranked 43rd out of 51.

Kentucky came in 38th, with Indiana a little better at 34th.

The healthiest pets live out west, according to the study. The states with the least-healthy pets can be found in the south- Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi were ranked as the three worst.

States with healthiest pets :

1. Montana

2. Nebraska

3. Colorado

4. New Mexico

5. Idaho

6. New Hampshire

7. South Dakota

8. Wyoming

9. Kansas

10. North Dakota

Go here to see the full results.

