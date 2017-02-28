Two child deaths under investigation in Butler County

Officials are investigating after two children died early Tuesday morning.

The Butler County Coroner's Office confirmed that officials have an open case involving a child in Hamilton.

They are also investigating the death of an infant in Fairfield. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Gelhot Drive around 4:30 a.m. for an unresponsive one-month-old baby.

Fairfield Police said the boy was taken to Mercy Hospital of Fairfield where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the infant and his mother have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.