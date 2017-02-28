Erlanger officer raises enough money to help Korean War veteran

An Erlanger police officer is in shock over the outpouring of community support.

Sergeant Jon Sterling took to social media Monday to ask for help for an elderly Korean War veteran suffering from dementia.

Sgt. Sterling is the public information officer for Erlanger Police. He says he met Norm, who served in the US Navy, four years ago and they "bonded immediately."

Norm has no family and Sgt. Sterling was named his power of attorney after a recent hospital stay.

Sgt. Sterling found a nursing home for Norm to live, but needed to raise $5,500 before he could move into the facility.

He started a gofundme campaign, which had raised $8,300 in just one day. He told us he also received numerous cash donations.

Sgt. Sterling said he can't believe what happened after a FOX19 story aired Monday. He now has enough money for Norm to move into the nursing home. Additional money will be used to pay for previous medical expenses.

Norm could move into his new home as soon as today.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.