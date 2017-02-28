Middletown intersection closed due to sinkhole

A Butler County intersection was closed after an apparent sinkhole formed Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of Crawford St. and Logan Ave.

A broken water main and collapsed sewer line caused a hole to form in the pavement, according to a social media post by the City of Middletown.

According to the Middletown Public Works Director, the sewer is flowing but debris must be cleaned out prior to patching the sewer main.

Around 35-40 properties are without water due to the main break. Crews are hoping to restore water by midnight.

The water main has been shut down and will be fixed after the sewer main is patched.

No word as to when the road will be fixed.

