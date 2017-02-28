Police: Student brought gun to Withrow HS

A gun found at Withrow High School prompted a brief lockdown Tuesday morning.

A student showed the weapon to a classmate, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders. The classmate brought it to the attention of the school resource officer.

The school resource officer questioned the student and recovered the gun, said Lt. Saunders.

No one was hurt.

The lockdown was lifted once the weapon was found.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.