CPD looking for suspects involved in shooting outside downtown lounge

Cincinnati police are looking to identify three suspects involved in shooting after a fight at a downtown Cincinnati lounge earlier this month.

The incident happened near the corner of Fifth and Plum streets on Feb. 18, at around 1:53 a.m.

Police said the shooting occurred after a fight at PRVLGD Lounge & Bistro.

Three male black suspect later returned after everyone was escorted outside, one was armed with a gun, police said.

One of the suspects shot at a victim four times, striking him once in the leg, according to an incident report.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspects. CPD is attempting to identify all parties involved in the incident.

Anyone who was a witness to the incident or can identify the suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

