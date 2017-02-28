TMC's Cooper named conference coach of year

Thomas More College head men’s basketball coach Drew Cooper has been named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year and two Saints were named All-PAC by the conference's 10 head coaches.

This is the first PAC Coach of the Year honor for Cooper, who is in his fourth season at Thomas More. He guided the Saints to a share of the PAC regular season and their first PAC Championship title since 2009. Thomas More will be making its second-ever appearance in the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament on Friday when it plays Guilford College.

Sophomore guard Damion King was named to the All-PAC first team. He leads the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game and had a team-best 129 assists.

Junior forward/center Simon Clifford was named second team All-PAC. He was second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game and has pulled down 3.4 rebounds per game.

