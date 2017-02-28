WATCH LIVE: President Trump makes first address to Congress

Police in Jupiter, FL, have released a video showing a disoriented Tiger Woods at a police station where he was taking a breathalyzer test.Full Story >
A nurse had already confessed to killing eight nursing home patients over the years, and hurting six others. Victims' relatives watched her videotaped confession at a courtroom in Canada.Full Story >
The possession of marijuana led to The Joker's most recent charge on Thursday, police said.Full Story >
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.Full Story >
A suspect led police through neighborhoods and city streets at speeds topping 80 miles per hour before hitting a pole and crashing.Full Story >
