WATCH LIVE: President Trump makes first address to Congress

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump is set to give his first address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber.

The speech functions the same as a State of the Union address but is not given that title due to the sitting president only being in office for a few weeks.

Unlike a State of the Union speech, the first address to a joint session historically outlines the new administration's goals and some of the president's early accomplishments.

When can I watch President Trump's address to Congress?

The president's joint address is scheduled for 9 p.m.

How can I watch the president's speech?

Who is the designated survivor?

In case of a tragedy, one person from the chain of succession watches the speech from an undisclosed and secured location. The designated survivor during the president's speech is Veteran's Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Who sits behind President Trump?

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will sit behind the president as he issues his address.

