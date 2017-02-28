List of road closures in the Tri-State - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

List of road closures in the Tri-State

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Sutton Rd. between Salem and Kellogg (near Coney Island) closed right now. Appears any water on the road has receded. Just debris left. (Ben Katko, FOX19 NOW) Sutton Rd. between Salem and Kellogg (near Coney Island) closed right now. Appears any water on the road has receded. Just debris left. (Ben Katko, FOX19 NOW)
Expect some flooding and other weather-related issues to shutdown some roads tonight. 

Here is a complete list of road closures in the Tri-State: 

  • Sutton Road between Salem and Kellogg near Coney Island
  • State Route 131 near Greiman Lane in Milford

