Police investigating 2 bank robberies, searching for suspects

Police are investigating two bank robberies in the Tri-State that they said could possibly be connected.

The first robbery happened around 1 p.m. at the U.S. Bank in Westwood in the 3100 block of Harrison Avenue.

Police said there were three suspects, and one of them had a gun. The getaway car was dumped a short distance away.

Around 5 p.m., police said two men robbed Stockyard Bank in Hyde Park. They said the men had guns and left on foot in an unknown direction.

There have been no arrests.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

