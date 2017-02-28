6 different types of eaters: Which one are you?

Have you ever given much thought to what type of eater you are?

FOX19 NOW talked with St. Elizabeth Healthcare nutritionist to discuss the six types of eating patterns, and how to make the best of them.

1. Emotional Eater

This person tends to eat when they're happy, others when they're sad or stressed.

"I think a lot of people don't realize boredom is an emotion. They might be bored and turn to food when there's nothing else to do," nutritionist Karah Stanley said.

Emotional eaters should find other ways to cope.

2. Unconscious Eater

If you just can't stop yourself from grabbing that sugary treat from the break room at work, this might be you - you see it, you eat it.

"These types of people you don't want to go to a buffet or a party where you're' really hungry. Chance are you're going to eating a lot and not even realize it," Stanley said.

A good way to manage this habit would be to avoid free food.

3. Habitual Eater

They exercise the same routine and eat the same foods daily. The problem with this type of eater is they can burn out and when they do, that can lead to binge eating.

"At some point when you're eating the same thing every day, you're gonna seek out anything, just so that it's different from what you've been doing," Stanley said.

Habitual eaters should try to stay with your schedule.

4. Critical Eaters

Critical eaters are on top of every bite. They know every diet in the book and they've tried them.

"If you're kinda on a yo-yo and either all-in or all-out that can lead to weight gain over time." Stanley said.

One tip is to not diet too much.

5. Sensual Eater

They enjoy trying new food and enjoy food with little thought.



"I think it's great to try these foods, but you may not need more than a bite or two... it's usually as satisfying as bite 15." Stanley said.

If you're a sensual eater, you have to be mindful of portions.

6. Energy Eater

They try to eat as many calories as they're burning. They've grab "healthier" foods but not realize how much they're eating.

"You might do a 3-mile run and burn 300 to 400 calories, which is not that much food. Overfeeding for the energy eater is actually pretty common." Stanley said.

Track your calories carefully if you're an energy eater.

Nutritionists said good advice for every type of eater is to always have healthy, filing snacks handy.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.