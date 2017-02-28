Police: Talawanda student falsely accused by parents, students of making bomb threat

Oxford police have a message to for students and parents allegedly harassing a Talawanda student for issuing a bomb threat on Valentine’s Day: The teen you’re bullying is the wrong guy.

A student at Talawanda High School was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat through a note left in a student restroom on Feb. 14. No bomb was found and the school resumed its normal schedule the following day.

Lt. Lara Fening of the Oxford Police Department says rumors have been swirling that a student other than the one taken into custody is responsible for the threat.

“There have been comments made on various social media outlets claiming OPD arrested the wrong student,” Fening wrote in a statement. “And we have heard of several reports of students accusing a different student other than who was charged.”

However, Fening says police are confident they got the culprit adding that the suspect pleaded guilty to a felony offense in court. She says the student being bullied at school and online was ruled out as a suspect and never entered the bathroom on the day the threat was discovered in there.

“THS students and parents have perpetrated this rumor. While the friends of the student arrested may not want to believe that their friend would commit this act, Fening said pleading for the public to allow the criminal justice system to play out. “OPD is very confident we arrested the correct person.”

