Victim of alleged assault shares story after suspect takes plea deal

A local woman who said she was attacked, forced to the ground and violated sexually at work when she was only 16-years-old is sharing her story one day after the man accused in the case took a plea deal.

The victim, who has asked to remain anonymous, said the assault took place on Oct. 16, 2015.

The victim said she was working at Buffalo Joe's restaurant in Fairfield when a manager pulled her into the office and attacked her by forcing her to the ground and forcing her to make sexual contact.

She said that she tried to fight back, but it didn't work.

"Bit him, tried squirming away, tried to get his hands off of me," the victim said. "[He was] restraining me, strangling me, closing the door and everything, while he did whatever he wanted to do with me until he told me he was done, got up and left me in the grease."

The man accused of the crime is 43-year-old Kenji Matsuda.

Authorities arrested him in 2016 for gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint.

Two mistrials later, Matsuda took a plea deal on Tuesday.

He entered a guilty plea of no contest to assault and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but it is a suspended sentence. That means Matsuda will not serve time in jail and will be on probation for three years.

"I'm very disappointed about the outcome," the victim said.

The victim said that what happened to her still haunts her every day.

"Nobody should have to go through this and live with it for the rest of their life," the victim said. "This happened almost two years ago, and it still makes me cry."



Despite her pain, the victim said that her mission is trying to help other victims get through it.



"You'll need to reach out," the victim said. "Get help as soon as you can. Find ways to help yourself."



She is encouraging other victims to tell someone and ask for support.



"Speak up. It doesn't matter how long ago it is. Speak up. Let your voice be heard," the victim said.

As part of his sentencing, Matsuda is also not allowed to be alone with any minors at work, and he cannot contact the victim or her family. He also must pay a $1,000 fine.



If he violates probation, he could end up in jail.

FOX19 Now did reach out to Matsuda and to Buffalo Joe's, but was told there would be no comment at this time.

