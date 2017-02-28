Police: 6 hurt in Northside shooting

Cincinnati police said they are investigating after six people were shot at a Northside apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Casey Drive about 9:45 p.m.

Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and two additional victims went to hospitals in private vehicles, University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Mercy Hospital West, police said.

The victim's ages range from 16 to 22-years-old.

Police aid they believe this shooting may have been targeted. Several of the shots went into one residence at the apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

