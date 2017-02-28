Teen seriously injured after Taylor Mill crash

Willis Jones, 15, is at Children's Hospital with serious injuries after getting into a collision in Taylor Mill along Pride Parkway Monday.

Jones and three other friends were in a car his father said crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. Jones was the driver and took the brunt of the hit, he hasn't woken up since the crash.

"He has a broken clavicle bone and a broken pelvis bone. his spleen was shattered and needed to be taken out, his blood pressure plumed so fast he almost red-lined and they needed to get that out right away," his father said.

