Vice President Pence to visit Cincinnati this week

Vice President Mike Pence will attend a private event in the Tri-State Thursday, according to his campaign staff.

In his first visit to the area since taking office, Pence will discuss health care at Frame USA in Springdale. He is scheduled to appear at 11:45 a.m.

Pence is pushing President Donald Trump's vow to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a new health-care option.

In his speech to Congress Tuesday, Trump called on lawmakers to "save Americans from this imploding Obamacare disaster."

"Mandating every American to buy government-approved health insurance was never the right solution to our country," Trump said. "The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance, and that is what we are going to do."

