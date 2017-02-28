Malnourished puppies dumped on porch in Middletown

Several puppies were abandoned and left for dead in Middletown. A rescue group tried to save them all, but two didn't make it.

The two puppies that survived are now in safe homes. The puppies were left on a front porch on Yankee Street. The rescue group Joseph's Legacy is still trying to find out who did it.

One of the puppies, Joker is mostly skin and bones. When the Italian Greyhound was found he was eating rocks. He's now expected to make a full recovery.

Annette Dean is his foster mom getting him ready for his new home.

"He being underweight was scary, very upsetting that somebody would let him get that way," she said.

Angel Ruby initially came to his aid after she heard he was abandoned along with another puppy. Just a block away two more puppies were found on a front porch.

"By the time I got there. One had already passed and so I took the other one in yesterday," said Ruby.

She took in one of the puppies, and named her Harley Quinn.

"When I picked her up she was very frail and weak and her breathing was very labored. She had been purposely neglected. I looked like she hadn't been fed in quite a while," said Ruby.

Harley Quinn died the next day, but Angel never left her side.

"I wanted to make sure she didn't pass alone out in the cold and I made sure she was surrounded by love and I was holding her when she passed," she said.

Ruby is with Joseph's Legacy, a nonprofit animal rescue.

She said people dumping animals they no longer want is becoming a bigger problem. At times they can get up to 15 calls a day to rescue pets.

"I think a lot of people are ashamed to ask for help so they think it's easier to dump a dog at the park. Unfortunately when the people do get caught doing things like this they just get a smack on the hand if that," Ruby said.

Joker and his brother are now surrounded by love with a brighter future ahead.

"He's in better hands now and hopefully we'll get back to normal and find him a great home that he fits in with," said Dean.

If you do have a pet that you are struggling to take care of Joseph's Legacy will help with pet food or any other services. If you can no longer care for your pet, they will help you find it a good home.

