UPDATE: Missing 78-year-old man found safe - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

UPDATE: Missing 78-year-old man found safe

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Joseph Kitchell (Provided by Cincinnati police) Joseph Kitchell (Provided by Cincinnati police)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

UPDATE (10:50 a.m.) Police say the missing 78-year-old man who suffers from Dementia and hearing loss has been found safe. 

Below is the original story: 

Joseph Kitchell was last seen walking away from his retirement facility on West Galbraith Road about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly