SB I-71 reopens in Boone County following crash

Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
BOONE CO., KY (FOX19) -

Southbound Interstate 71 has reopened at KY 14 and U.S. 127 after a crash involving an overturned semi tractor-trailer, www.ohgo reports.

