Duke Energy making progress restoring power after storms

Hundreds of Duke Energy customers remain without power after storms moved through the Tri-State early Wednesday.

Duke Energy crews have now restored more than 95 percent of customer outages.

Duke Energy officials say the remaining outages are located in the hardest hit areas of Clermont and Brown Counties in Ohio and in Boone County in Kentucky.

“Our crews have made progress making repairs under difficult circumstances,” said Howard Fowler, Duke Energy storm director. “This morning, with additional wind gusts, our outage numbers picked up again, so we certainly want to thank our customers for their patience and support during this restoration work.”

Officials said n additional 40 linemen from Duke Energy Indiana arrived in the area Thursday to help with the restoration work, complementing the more than 600 who’ve been working the storm since it began.

Duke Energy listed estimated power restoration times on its website.

All areas are expected to have the lights back on by 9 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

Go here to see the outage map.

