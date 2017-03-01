I-75 southbound reopens at Mitchell Avenue - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

I-75 southbound reopens at Mitchell Avenue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Southbound Interstate 75 at Mitchell Avenue has reopened after a FedEx truck hit a wall.

The road was closed for more 45 minutes.

No word on injuries.

