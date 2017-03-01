I-75 southbound reopens at Mitchell Avenue

Southbound Interstate 75 at Mitchell Avenue has reopened after a FedEx truck hit a wall.
The road was closed for more 45 minutes.
No word on injuries.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.
